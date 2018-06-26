'I don't seek apology', says Sapna Chaudhary over BJP MP's 'thumka' remark

Haryanvi dancer Sapna Chaudhary on Tuesday said she does not seel an apology from BJP MP Ashwini Chopra, who had called her 'Thumka Lagane Wali' (Dancer who sways). She, however, said that such remarks show the mindset of Chopra. Thumka lagane wali is considered a derogatory remark in Hindi.

Sapna Chaudhary had visited Congress headquarters in New Delhi to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi a few days back. This had led to speculations that Chaudhary could campaign for Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

When asked about this, Chopra had said that Congress should decide if "thumke lagana hain ya chunaav jeetna hai" (Weather they want to dance of win elections).

"What you say shows your mindset. I am an entertainer.I am focused on my work.He is a senior man,I don't seek apology," Sapna Chaudhary told ANI today.

While interacting with media in New Delhi earlier this week, Chaudhary said she liked the Congress and former party president Sonia Gandhi and was willing to work for the Congress during elections but ruled out joining the party.

On Tuesday, BJP lawmaker Ashwini Kumar Chopra took potshots at Congress over rumours of the Haryanvi dancer campaigning for the party.

"Congress mein thumke lagane wale jo hain woh hi thumke lagayenge, yeh unko dekhna hai ki thumke lagane hain ya chunaav jeetna hai (Congress men running the show will keep swaying it. Now it's upto them if they wanna win elections or sway around)," said Chopra.

Sapna Choudhary said on Monday that she had a good image. She also said that her work was her duty and she would continue to do it.

