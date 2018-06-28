English
I don’t like his face, says head of a Hindu group about Rahul Gandhi

Written By: Oneindia Staff
    Dehradun, June 28: Do you want to know why the head of a Hindu group won't support the Congress in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections? Apparently, the head of the Hindu organisation has a problem with the face of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Yes, you read it right.

    According to a report by The Indian Express, Pranav Pandya, the head of All-World Gayatri Pariwar, a Hindu organisation, while expressing his support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next year's big elections, stated that "I don't like his (Rahul) face."

    rahul gandhi
    File picture of Rahul Gandhi during an election rally in Karnataka

    "(BJP president) Amit Shah ki tarah hum unhe receive nahi karenge. Woh aaye toh aayien. Hamein uski shakal achchhi nahi lagti (We will not receive Rahul Gandhi like we received Amit Shah. If Rahul wants to visit us, it's up to him. I don't like his face)," Pandya was quoted as saying by the English daily.

    Pandya on Wednesday attended a meeting in Haridwar, Uttarakhand where chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat was also present. In fact, on Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah met Pandya and heads of several Hindu groups in Haridwar to seek their support for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Reports say Shah has been blessed by all the heads of the Hindu groups as they promised their support for the saffron party.

    All-World Gayatri Pariwar has at least 15 crore followers across the world and its members form a huge chunk of the voting population. Thus almost all the political parties will try to win over the support of the Hindu group ahead of the elections. Meanwhile, as Pandya has already rejected Rahul (because of his face) and embraced Shah, thus the Congress stands no chance of winning back the Hindu group's support.

    Of late, the Congress chief has been regularly facing the wrath of various BJP and Hindu leaders. The continuous attack on Rahul does not come as a surprise as the General Elections are a few months away and criticising the Congress chief will be one of the main strategies of the BJP and its supporters to come back to power in 2019.

    Recently, a BJP leader called Rahul "mand-buddhi", which in Hindi means "moron". At a public rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh, Saroj Pandey, a BJP leader, said that the Congress president is "mand-buddhi" and he was too old to learn in life.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 8:04 [IST]
