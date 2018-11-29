I don’t know who is Gopal Chawla: Navjot Sidhu on photo with Khalistani leader

New Delhi, Nov 29: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday said that he did not know who is Gopal SinghChawla, the Khalistan separatist who was allegedly seen attending the Kartarpur Sahib stone laying foundation ceremony.

Reacting to questions on him being seen in pictures with the Khalistani leader, Sidhu told ANI, "There were probably 5-10,000 pictures taken of and with me there(in Pakistan), I don't know who is Gopal Chawla."

Chawla had put out the photograph barely hours after Pakistan clarified army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's greeting of pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla on the sidelines of the Kartarpur corridor groundbreaking ceremony.

In the Facebook post captioned "with sedu pa g" (my brother), Sidhu can be seen standing beside Chawla on the sidelines of the ceremony at Kartarpur.

Chawla is known as one of the main propagators of the Sikh movement seeking a separate homeland for the community.His name had cropped up in the investigations into the grenade attack on the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar in which three were killed.