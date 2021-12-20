'I do not hide my face in shame': Raj Kundra on Porn films case

YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 20: Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra on Monday broke his silence over pornographic content, labelling it to be a witch hunt and stated that he is ready to face trial and has full faith in the judicial system.

    Raj Kundra

    Talking about the same with Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra stated that he has never been involved in producing and distributing pornography content in his life. Kundra added that the whole case has been nothing less than a witch hunt against him.

    "However, unfortunately I have already been pronounced "guilty" by the media and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels," he said.

    "To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it's every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth," he added.

    X