I belong to caste of the poor: PM Modi responds to Mayawati’s ‘farzi backward’ jibe

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stepped up his attack on the Opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh for raising questions on his caste, asserting that he belongs to the caste of all poor countrymen.

"They have started a new thing about my caste," he said, in an apparent reference to Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati's jibe that he is a farzi backward - a fake OBC leader.

"I want to tell them that Modi belongs to just one caste - whatever caste the poor belong to, I belong to that caste," he said, listing the schemes that his government has launched for them.

Continuing his 'mahamilavati' (adulterated) reference for the alliance, Modi said that they have destroyed Uttar Pradesh and now have come together to save themselves from being destructed. He also claimed that the country's intelligence agencies suffered when a third front government, which included the Samajwadi Party, was in power at the Centre.

Modi's reference was apparently directed towards the BSP supremo Mayawati's jibe that he is a 'farzi backward' and a 'fake OBC' leader.