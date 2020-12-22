I believe that film watching has to be in theatres: Sharad

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Dec 22: Actor Sharad Kelkar, whose films 'Laxmii' and 'Darbaan' were recently released on digital platforms instead of theatres amid the coronavirus pandemic, said, "I believe...that film watching has to be in theatres."

He further said, "Theatres...are made for films...it enhances the film viewing experience. I hope that this pandemic is over soon and people are able to go to theatres."

Sharad Kelkar, the ex-Grasim Mr India finalist and fitness trainer-turned-actor, has spent more than 15 years in the industry. A popular name in Hindi television, he made a splash is Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 epic Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Exhausting to be fearless says actor Swastika Mukherjee

Last year he also made his digital debut with The Family Man. And 2020 he has had 6 releases!

He kickstarted the year with his impressive performance as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji:

The Unsung Warrior. The film showcased his acting prowess yet again.

He then took everyone by surprise when he played a transgender in Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii. His December release Darbaan saw him play Anukul in Bipin Nadkarni Bollywood debut.

The film is a movie adaptation of Rabindra Nath Tagore's short story Khokababur Pratyabartan. Apart from these, he made his presence felt in the world of web series as well.