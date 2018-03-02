I&B ministry fumes at reports of not releasing funds to Prasar Bharti, issues clarification

The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry has issued a clarification over reports that it refused to release funds meant for salaries of Prasar Bharti's employees. The statement by the ministry termed such reports as "sinister campaign" to tarnish the image of the ministry.

It said that such reports were defamatory in nature and damage the reputation of the government in the eyes of the public.

"As per the provision in the General Financial Rules (GFR), any autonomous organisation receiving Grant-in-aid must sign a MoU with the ministry, clearly bring out the physical and financial targets with timelines for activities to be done by utilising the said grant during that financial year. For the record, irrespective of repeated reminders from the ministry, no MoU has been signed by Prasar Bharti," the statement said.

It was earlier reported that I&B ministry stopped funds after Prasar Bharti refused to hire the services of two senior journalists recommended by the ministry at an exorbitant package.

There is an annual provision for Rs 2,400 crore for the salary disbursement of Prasar Bharati employees.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.