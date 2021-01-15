'I am with Trinamool': Disgruntled MP Satabdi Roy to stay in party

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: TMC MP Satabdi Roy dismissed speculation that she would be joining the BJP after an hour-long meeting with Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.

The actor-turned-politician said, "I am with the Trinamool. My problems with the party have been addressed by Abhishek Banerjee. All my abhimaan (pride) has been placated. I came to politics for Mamata Banerjee. I am with her."

Roy, in a Facebook post, had claimed that she is not being informed about party events in her constituency and this has caused "mental pain" to her.

The three-time Birbhum MP had said she will inform the public at 2 pm on Saturday if she takes any "decision", causing ripples in the TMC.

West Bengal elections 2021: BJP hurls phone tapping allegations against TMC

Roy is having differences with Birbhum district TMC chief Anubrata Mondal.

"I have a close connection with this constituency. But recently many people have been asking me why I am missing from several party programmes.

"I want to tell them that I want to attend all programmes. But I don''t get to know about many programmes and if I am not even informed about events in my constituency, then how can I attend. I was mentally pained because of this," Roy''s post in her fans'' club page read.

Roy said she has spent more time with the people of her constituency than her own family in the last 10 years and even her enemies can''t discredit her on this account.

"So, this year I am trying to take some decisions so that I can spend the entire time with you. I am grateful to you. You have been supporting me since 2009. Hope you will support me in the coming days too," the post read.

"If I take any decision, will let you know on January 16, Saturday at 2 pm," it added.

When contacted, Roy confirmed that the post was indeed made by her.

"I have tried to reach out to the leadership but it has been of no use. If I am not able to work for the masses then what is the use of continuing in the post," she told reporters.

Roy had twice given resignation from the Tarapith Unnayan Parishad but those were not accepted, sources close to the MP said.

When asked whether there are chances of joining the BJP, she had refused to reply.

After a long and successful career in the Bengali film industry, Roy joined politics in the final years of the Left Front government in the state.

She was part of the TMC''s cultural brigade of celebrities with mass appeal in Mamata Banerjee''s attempt to unseat the Left from power in the state.

Roy had first contested and won the Birbhum seat on a TMC ticket in 2009. She went on to win the seat in 2014 and 2019.

Not just Roy, another senior TMC leader and state minister Rajib Banerjee, who has been maintaining distance with the party, also said in a social media post that he will reveal his next step in a Facebook live on Saturday afternoon.

In the biggest single-day exodus from the TMC, political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, along with 35 party leaders including five MLAs and an MP, joined the BJP during Shah''s rally in Medinipur on December 19, setting off a churning as several disgruntled leaders rallied behind him.

Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP bagged 18 seats from the state, 14 legislators of the TMC, four from the Left Front and two from the Congress have joined the saffron party.

None of them, however, have resigned from their posts.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are due in April-May.