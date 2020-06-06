I am warning you, Kejriwal tells hospitals

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, June 06: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has warned a few private hospitals those lie about the number of available beds for COVID-19 patients and do black marketing out of it.

Kejriwal warns hospitals for turning away patients, 'won't tolerate' this | Oneindia News

The CM said hospitals which deny admission of such patients won't be spared.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches app to help people track hospital beds for coronavirus patients

The AAP leader said that it is non-negotiable and private hospitals will have to treat every Covid-19 patients, who come to them.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared", Kejriwal said.

To tackle the issue the state government launched a mobile application to stop the black marketing of beds.

The app will show how many beds are available in each hospital across the state.

Cannot be in permanent lockdown: Arvind Kejriwal

"We launched a mobile App to stop the black marketing of beds. We thought of making the information about the number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was uproar over it as if we committed a crime", says CM Kejriwal.

"Please give me a few days... We will end this business of black marketing of beds," the CM urged.

Meanwhile, Delhi government announced that the ongoing coronavirus-forced lockdown will continue to remain in effect till June 30 in containment zones/hotspot areas. However, several relaxations were announced in lockdown restrictions for non-containment zones.

The state continues to be the third worst hit state as the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state is 26,334 following 708 deaths.