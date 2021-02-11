I am the goalkeeper, lets see how many goals you can kick: Mamata Banerjee slams BJP

YouTube
    Kolkata, Feb 11: As Home Minister Amit Shah has flagged off the fourth round of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' in poll-bound West Bengal from Cooch Behar, state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a jibe at BJP at a campaign in Kolkata.

    The CM accused BJP to not let her practice her religion and also of doing riots in Bengal.

    "You can abuse me but you cannot ignore me. After looting farmers, after not allowing me to practice my religion, after doing riots you want Bengal? I will not bow down in front of these people," said the CM.

    "Let's have a fair play. You can fight with Left and Congress in your team, we will fight alone. I will only be a goalkeeper and see how many goals you can kick."

    Meanwhile Amit Shah reached the districts of Cooch Behar and Noth 24 Parganas to campaign ahead of the Assembly elections.

    In Cooch Behar, Shah will flag off the fourth phase of the "parivartan yatra" and visit the famed Madan Mohan temple.

    Shah's visit to the state will bolster the party's campaign in the eastern state where polls will take place in April-May later this year. Earlier, Shah's tour of Bengal scheduled for January 30-31 was cancelled at the last minute.

    The BJP has planned five rounds of 'Poriborton Yatra' (journey for change) to cover all 294 assembly seats in the state as it steps up its campaign.

    Thursday, February 11, 2021, 17:28 [IST]
