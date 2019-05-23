  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    I am the first person accountable says Yechury on CPI(M)’s performance

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 23: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury took the responsibility on Thursday for his party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha polls, saying as the chief of the party, he was the "first" person who was accountable for its poor show.

    Speaking at a press conference here after the trends showed that the Left Front was virtually routed in its bastions of Kerala and West Bengal, Yechury said it was time for the entire opposition to introspect.

    I am the first person accountable says Yechury on CPI(M)’s performance

    "The people of the country have given a decisive verdict in BJP's favour in this highly-polarised election and it is now time for us to introspect and analyse what went wrong. We will hold a politburo meeting on May 26-27 and a central committee meeting from from June 7-9.

    How Modi's strong leadership paved way for BJP's win

    "As the general secretary of the party, the first responsibility of the loss is with me. There will be accountability," he said, when asked if heads would roll in the party after the dismal poll performance.

    Refusing to reply to queries on the reason behind the Left Front's route in West Bengal, Yechury said no conclusive explanation could be given before analysing the results thoroughly.

    The trends show that in West Bengal, a state ruled by the CPI(M)-led Left Front for 34 uninterrupted years, the party may draw a blank in its worst performance ever.

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is currently leading in two seats in Tamil Nadu -- Coimbatore and Madurai -- by more than one lakh votes each and one in Kerala by around 9,000 votes.

    The Left Front, which is likely to register its worse poll show since 1952, is leading in only six seats so far -- the CPI(M) in three, the CPI in two and the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) in one.

    "The CPI(M) has suffered a serious setback in this election. We shall introspect the reasons for this and draw proper lessons for the future.

    "There are very big challenges ahead regarding the defence of our secular, democratic republic, the institutions of constitutional authority, people's rights and livelihood issues," Yechury said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SITARAM YECHURY News

    Read more about:

    sitaram yechury cpim lok sabha elections 2019 election results

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 19:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X

    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+8346354
    CONG+38790
    OTH89098
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP33033
    JDU178
    OTH3811
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyWT
    SKM01717
    SDF01515
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD7537112
    BJP17623
    OTH8311
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP0150150
    TDP02424
    OTH011
    Full Results

    -
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue