'I am a stubborn lady, will not answer': Jaya Bachchan on Naresh Agrawal's comment

Reacting to former Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal's comment on her, actor-politician Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said that she is a stubborn lady and that she will not answer anything.

Speaking to ANI, Jaya said, ''I am a stubborn lady, I will not answer: Jaya Bachchan on Naresh Agrawal's comment on her ('Films mein kaam karne wali se meri hesiyat kardi gayi, unke naam par humara ticket kataa gaya, maine isko bhi bahut utchit nahi samjha'.''

Earlier in the day, after drawing flak for his remarks disparaging actor-politician Jaya Bachchan as someone "who used to dance in films", former Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal, who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, expressed "regret" over his comment.

"I had said something which was given a different angle by the media. All I can say is that I didn't intend to hurt anyone. I express my regret, if it did hurt anyone. I take back my words," ANI quoted Agrawal as saying.

On Monday, Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the Upper House, had quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP. He said the Samajwadi Party had denied him the Rajya Sabha ticket in favour of someone who used to dance and act in films.

