I am sorry, Yamraj, Masakali 2.0: Innovative ways by cops to punish lockdown violators

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: The police have found various ways of punishing people who are violating the lockdown.

While in Jaipur, the police make the violators listen to the Masakali 2.0 remixed song in a loop in UP some foreigners were made to write, " I am sorry," 500 times.

Coronavirus outbreak: How state governments in India are fighting to curb the spread of COVID-19

A set of foreigners were stopped by the police for taking a stroll along the Ganga. They also took a dip in the holy river during the lockdown.

The police were however not impressed with their apology. The police got out reams of paper from the police outpost and made the foreigners write, " I did not follow the lockdown rules. I am very sorry." They were each made to write this 500 times, before being let off with a warning.

Meanwhile, in Jaipur, the police have found an innovative way to punish the violators. The police warned on social media that they will confine violators to a room and then play the song, a recent remix of the original Masakali from Delhi-6, over and over again for those found "roaming unnecessarily" during the lockdown to fight coronavirus.

The remake has not gone down well with many, including A R Rahman, the composer of the original for the Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor-starrer a decade back. It was sung then by Mohit Chauhan.

What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

Original lyricist Prasoon Joshi has also gone on social media, making clear that he is not happy with the Masakali 2.0 music video starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria.

Jaipur Police are not necessarily taking sides in the row over the remake. It's just that the lyrics are apt.

"Mat Udiyo, Tu Dariyo... Na Kar Manmani, Manmani... Ghar Par Hi Rahiyo, Na Kar Nadani", the lyrics say. Don't be stubborn, don't be stupid, stay at home, the lines say.

On twitter, Jaipur Police warned, "If you are unnecessarily roaming outside, we will put you in a room and play Masakkali 2.0 on loop." The post also carried a cartoon making the same point.

In UP, 'Yamraj', the God of Death, roamed the streets of Bahraich reminding people of the perils of stepping out of their homes during the coronavirus outbreak and warning to take anyone not following social distancing or the lockdown to the underworld.

"I am 'Yamraj', I am coronavirus. If you do not adhere to the rules, no human will be left on the planet. I will become the cause of death of all. If you are careless, I will take you with me," he spoke into a mic on Sunday, with a sickle in the other hand and policemen in tow.

Fake News Buster

"No one should violate the lockdown and step out unnecessarily. A handkerchief can be used as a face mask, wash your hands repeatedly with soap, use sanitisers and maintain a distance of one to two metres from each other. This will ensure everyone's safety," he said.

Wherever 'Yamraj' went, people, young and old, gathered at their doorsteps and listened to him carefully. However, there was no fear and many used their mobile phones to click his photos.