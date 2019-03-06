'I am scared of people who put long tikas with kumkum': Siddaramaiah

New Delhi, Mar 06: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah courted yet another fresh controversy by making a shocking statement about people with a Kumkum tika on their forehead scare him.

Addressing an inaugural event for a lake rejuvenation project in Badami, Siddaramaiah was caught on video saying that people with a Kumkum tika on their forehead scare him. He also questioned their work ethics and efficiency.

#WATCH Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah, says, "I am scared of people who put long tikas with kumkum or ash", at an event, in Badami, Karnataka, yesterday pic.twitter.com/2UMjVI3DkL — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2019

The inauguration event of the project in Badami reportedly had begun with a priest performing a Puja. Siddaramaiah had targeted one of the contractors present who was sporting a Tika on his forehead.

However, this isn't the first time Siddaramaiah made controversial remarks in public.

Earlier in January, the former chief minister of Karnataka was seen snatching the microphone away from a woman in a public gathering and with it, her dupatta was also pulled down.