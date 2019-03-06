  • search
    'I am scared of people who put long tikas with kumkum': Siddaramaiah

    New Delhi, Mar 06: Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah courted yet another fresh controversy by making a shocking statement about people with a Kumkum tika on their forehead scare him.

    I am scared of people who put long tikas with kumkum: Siddaramaiah

    Addressing an inaugural event for a lake rejuvenation project in Badami, Siddaramaiah was caught on video saying that people with a Kumkum tika on their forehead scare him. He also questioned their work ethics and efficiency.

    The inauguration event of the project in Badami reportedly had begun with a priest performing a Puja. Siddaramaiah had targeted one of the contractors present who was sporting a Tika on his forehead.

    [Siddaramaiah loses cool, snatches mike from a woman but in the process pulls her dupatta]

    However, this isn't the first time Siddaramaiah made controversial remarks in public.

    Earlier in January, the former chief minister of Karnataka was seen snatching the microphone away from a woman in a public gathering and with it, her dupatta was also pulled down.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 11:37 [IST]
