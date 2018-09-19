I am ready to face any kind of consequences, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 19: Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing the issue of 'Advani's dairies'. Shivakumar dared the Centre saying he is ready to face any kind of consequences.

In a press meet held in Bengaluru, DK Shivakumar, said, "I know how you (BJP) are trying to destabilise the govt as Lok Sabha elections are coming up. You want to damage my Party. You can't form a govt here. You are having a daydream. I know how many MLAs you are trying to block and how many crores you offered."

"Law is not only for you. It's for everyone. Sambit Swaraj was talking about some diaries, did they forget Advani's dairies and the dairies of other members? The same law protects me as well, said Shivakumar.

He asked why did the ED take so long to file a case against him. "I was admitted in hospital due to food poisoning. I am not a coward to run away. Does ED need a year to register file a case? I haven't got any notices. I am a law-abiding citizen and always cooperated with authorities.I am ready to face any kind of consequences," he said.

Earlier, levelling serious allegations, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that BJP has the 'statements' of Shivakumar's driver.

"We have statements of DK Shivakumar's driver, who told the IT department, about how money in kgs was sent to AICC. We now know, why Congress party was crying during demonetisation," the BJP spokesperson said.

"Unaccounted cash, Hawala transactions and corrupt deals, these are the pillars on which Congress party sits. We have proof of a Hawala network that helped in the transfer of money from Karnataka to AICC," Patra alleged.