"I am not recusing from hearing this matter", SC judge Justice Arun Mishra

New Delhi, Oct 23: Amid opposition to Justice Arun Mishra heading the bench that would re-examine a judgment he had himself given last year, the Supreme Court Judge, heading a 5-judge bench, has reportedly said that he would not recuse from hearing the case.

The issue pertains to Justice Mishra's 2018 judgement in connection with the provisions of compensation in the Land Acquisition Act.

News agency ANI today reported, Justice Arun Mishra refuses to recuse himself from heading a Constitution Bench hearing the matters related to interpretation of Section 24 of the Right to Fair Compensation, Transparency in Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

Some social media posts and a section of the media had reportedly pointed out that it would be inappropriate for Justice Arun Mishra to head a bench meant to re-examine his own judgment. Some had opined that it would not be good for the reputation of the Supreme Court as an institution.

Justice Mishra had then, as per a News 18 report, retorted, "I will be the first person to sacrifice if the integrity of institution is at stake. I am not biased and don't get influenced by anything on earth. If I am satisfied that I am biased then only I will recuse myself from hearing this case".

Some land associations had reportedly approached the apex cout, contending that the bench headed by Justice Mishra would be re-examining a judgment that he had himself given in 2018. A section of the social media had also stressed that it would not be appropriate if Justice Mishra is part of the bench in which other members are Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, MR Shah and S Ravindra Bhat.

The bench will hear arguments on the case from 2 pm today, an Indian Express report said..