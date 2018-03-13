'I am not a full-time politician yet,' says Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday said he is not a fulltime politician yet to answer political questions. He was speaking to reporters in Dehradun. The actor is on two weeks pilgrimage.

Rajinikanth said, "I don't want to answer political questions, I have not yet become a full-time politician, have not yet announced my party."

He said, "I have come here on a pilgrimage. It is a spiritual trip & has nothing to do with politics." Rajinikanth left for the Himalayas on Saturday. The actor is known to head to the hills to take a meditative break. He will be away for two weeks. However, the actor did not explain the reason for his visit.

On Amitabh Bachchan's health condition, Rajinikanth said, "Just now heard about it (Amitabh Bachchan's health). I will pray to God, he will be alright." A team of doctors arrived in Jodhpur from Mumbai to attend to actor Amitabh Bachchan who fell during the shoot on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan.

Recently, Rajini made his first political speech at a private college. He not only apologised for the hindrance his banners had caused, Rajini also took on several trolls. Asserting that there is a leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu, he said that entered politics to fill that space.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.