I am looking at next six months when BJP will have to give its report card, says VHP president

New Delhi, Oct 29: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has decided to seek time of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the issue of his support for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the organisation feels that the matter in the Supreme Court will keep on lingering for an indefinite period.

Working president of the VHP Alok Kumar has said that like many other leaders the VHP will also seek his time. Moreover, he can influence many. But on being asked if the Supreme Court is toeing the same line as the Congress leader Kapil Sibel proposed in the court while appearing for the Babri Masjid Action Committee that the matter must be heard after the Lok Sabha elections. Alok Kumar said, "See I don't want to give either credit or want to blame the Congress for any delay in this matter. But the issue is now different if the Janeu of (sacred thread) Rahul Gandhi is for real, his Mansarovar Yatra is done with the right spirit and his visit to Mahakal is for the spiritual uplift then it will be really trying time for him if he doesn't support the Ram Temple for being a Shiv Bhakt."

As far as the demand of Kapil Sibel from the court to hear this matter after 2019 Lok Sabha elections are concerned, it was not good on part of Sibel but what the Supreme Court did today was also not good for the larger good of the country. Moreover, today's Congress is not the Congress of the past so it cannot influence anything.

He said, "The adjournment has fortified our stand that the solution to the Ram Janmbhoomi issue is not eternally waiting for the hearing of the appeals pending now for several years. Our request to the Union government is to now enact a law to clear the way for building a grand temple of Lord Ram at his birthplace in Ayodhya. This may be done in the coming winter session of Parliament." "We will meet NDA MPs before the session too and it will be difficult for them to deny it."

Alok Kumar said, "Our lawyers have told us that we are in a very strong position and the verdict will come it our favour but there are some forces that are not allowing it to happen. We are meeting everyone so that when this bill comes they have moral pressure to support it. Four and a half year of the government have passed but I am looking at the next six month as the government has to give its report card in 2019."

"We have told this to the BJP. Moreover, the Palanpur resolution of the BJP in 1989 talks about it and it is legally and constitutionally possible and within the jurisdiction of the government. Still, if this does not happen, the next course of action will be decided in the Dharm Sansad Baithak of saints on January 31 and February 1, 2019. Ramjanmabhoomi movement was the biggest movement in the history of independent India."