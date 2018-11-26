  • search

I am Kaul Brahmin and my gotra is Dattatreya, Rahul tells priests at Brahma Temple in Pushkar

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 26: The issue of gotra of Congress president Rahul Gandhi became a matter of discussion for all and sundry so when Rahul Gandhi reached Lord Brahma temple at Pushkar in Rajasthan to offer his prayer before starting his election campaign, he told the priest before he asked that he was a Kaul Brahmin and his Gotra was Dattatreya. The war that started with Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra asking his gotra seems to have come to an end with this.

    Rahul Gandhi in Temple
    Congress President Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Jagatpita Brahma Temple, in Pushkar.PTI Photo

    Priests at Brahma Ghat in Pushkar welcomed Rahul Gandhi before offering prayers with saffron turban tying over his head. He wrote Jai Hind, Vande Matram and wished peace for the entire world in the register at the temple. The moment he started tarpan, the crowd present there started shouting Jai Shri Ram. He reached Pushkar in the morning and prayed for the victory at Pushkar Temple. He visited the temple for the first time while former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and his father Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had already visited the temple earlier.

    Also Read | Modi tears into Rahul Gandhi, stops short of calling him ignorant

    After Brahma temple, Rahul Gandhi also visited Ajmer Sharif dargah. His offering was done by Khadim of dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. Rahul offer chadar to Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and offered his benidiction. He was accompanied by former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Sachin Pilot, general secretary in-charge Avinash Pandey, Ajmer MP Raghu Sharma was also present with the Congress president.

    He he has left for Pokhran after Ajmer where he had to address rallies in support of the Congress candidates. This will be his first election rally in Rajasthan and after this rally he will go to Jalore to address some more rallies.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi congress rajasthan bjp Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue