I am Kaul Brahmin and my gotra is Dattatreya, Rahul tells priests at Brahma Temple in Pushkar

New Delhi, Nov 26: The issue of gotra of Congress president Rahul Gandhi became a matter of discussion for all and sundry so when Rahul Gandhi reached Lord Brahma temple at Pushkar in Rajasthan to offer his prayer before starting his election campaign, he told the priest before he asked that he was a Kaul Brahmin and his Gotra was Dattatreya. The war that started with Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra asking his gotra seems to have come to an end with this.

Priests at Brahma Ghat in Pushkar welcomed Rahul Gandhi before offering prayers with saffron turban tying over his head. He wrote Jai Hind, Vande Matram and wished peace for the entire world in the register at the temple. The moment he started tarpan, the crowd present there started shouting Jai Shri Ram. He reached Pushkar in the morning and prayed for the victory at Pushkar Temple. He visited the temple for the first time while former prime ministers Jawahar Lal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and his father Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had already visited the temple earlier.

After Brahma temple, Rahul Gandhi also visited Ajmer Sharif dargah. His offering was done by Khadim of dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. Rahul offer chadar to Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti and offered his benidiction. He was accompanied by former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Sachin Pilot, general secretary in-charge Avinash Pandey, Ajmer MP Raghu Sharma was also present with the Congress president.

He he has left for Pokhran after Ajmer where he had to address rallies in support of the Congress candidates. This will be his first election rally in Rajasthan and after this rally he will go to Jalore to address some more rallies.