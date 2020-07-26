'I am fine': Shivraj Singh Chouhan salutes corona warriors for serving selflessly

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, July 26: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has contracted Covid-19, took to Twitter on Sunday saying he is doing well. Chouhan lauded healthcare professionals who are serving coronavirus patients and fighting selflessly against Covid-19 by risking their lives.

In a series of tweets, Chouhan urged people not to be afraid of Covid-19. "If you are infected, there is no need to fear. Do not hide symptoms but tell doctors immediately, so treatment can be started. Timely treatment will make you healthy," he said.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan urged people to inform health officials if they develop any symptoms of coronavirus.

"Friends, I'm fine. The dedication of #CoronaWarriors is commendable. I salute all the Corona warriors of the state serving the #COVID-19 victims by risking their lives selflessly," Chouhan said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

He also expressed gratitude to all Corona warriors. ''I express gratitude to all Corona warriors who are saving lives by risking their own. No need to fear Corona. As soon as you see symptoms, get tested &don't hide it so treatment can begin. Major weapons against Corona are masks & 6 ft distance. Should use them.''

On Saturday, Chouhan, 61, said on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus and appealed to all colleagues who come in contact with him to get tested for the disease. He was admitted to a COVID-19 designated private hospital in Bhopal, a BJP leader later said.

Chouhan had chaired a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. He also had one-on-one meetings with23 ministers in Bhopal on Wednesday and Thursday, an official in the Chief Minister's Office said.