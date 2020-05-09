I am fine, says Amit Shah amidst speculation about his health

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 09: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that he is in good health and is not suffering from any disease.

The clarification comes in the wake of speculations about his health on the social media.

Shah further said that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he has been working late into the night woth officials. I did not get the time to look into these other issues, he also said.

Howevef my well wishes and party workers have expressed immense concerns over this issue and I could not overlook the same, Shah also said.

Fake News Buster

Shah also appealed to those spreading rumours not to do so and instead allow him to do his work.

I thank all my well wishers for enquiring about my health. I hold no ill will against those spreading rumours about my health the Home Minister also said.