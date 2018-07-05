  • search

‘I am confident Congress-JD(S) govt will waive farm loans’, says Rahul ahead of Karnataka budget

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 5: As the issue of farm loan waiver is hogging the limelight since the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) alliance government came to power in Karnataka in May, just hours ahead of the new government's first budget in the state on Thursday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to speak on the much-talked-about subject.

    The Congress chief on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will act on its promise of waiving farm loans in its budget and make the state a "beacon of hope" for farmers in the country.

    rahul gandhi
    File picture of Rahul Gandhi

    Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is all set to present the state budget in a few hours from now.

    "On the eve of the Karnataka Budget, I'm confident our Congress-JDS coalition Government will act on our commitment to waive farmer loans and to make farming more profitable.

    "This budget is an opportunity for our Government to make Karnataka a beacon of hope for farmers all across India," Rahul tweeted.

    The Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) government is expected to announce a crop loan waiver in its budget to relieve farmers of their distress due to drought for successive years.

    However, the issue of farm loan waiver caused rift among the partners within the coalition government. While the massive farm loan waiver is not an economically sane step to take for the new state regime, it will definitely give Kumaraswamy political dividends as his party promised to remove the cap on loans and waive up to Rs 53,000 crore before the May 12 Assembly elections in the state.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi farmers karnataka budget loan waiver hd kumaraswamy

    Story first published: Thursday, July 5, 2018, 8:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 5, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue