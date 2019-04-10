'Hypocrisy' to speak of NYAY after inflicting injustice to poor: Jaitley's fresh attack on Cong

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Apr 10: Asserting that crying foul in the name of "political vendetta" cannot be a legitimate defence in corruption case, Union Finance Minister Finance Arun Jaitley, in a Facebook post, criticised the Congress after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath alleged that the income tax raids at premises of close aides were politically motivated.

The Income Tax Department on Monday had said it detected a "widespread and well-organised" racket of collection of unaccounted cash of about Rs 281 crore during raids against close aides of Nath and others.

"In all States large amounts sanctioned by the Central and State Governments for public works, roads, housing, schools, dispensaries, panchayat facilities and several other public infrastructure, are created by Public Works Departments. These works are carried out by the PWD through contractors. Similarly, large amounts are sanctioned for the mid-day meal scheme which encourages poor children to attend schools and towards other schemes intended to provide a composite diet to pregnant women," Jaitley's post said.

"In the public space evidence has come in relation to Karnataka where allocations made for public welfare to the Public Works Departments were being round-tripped by engineers for a political purpose. In Madhya Pradesh, an institutional mechanism has been created where money that is meant for development and social welfare of the weaker sections are now being channeled into politics," it added.

The Finance Minister further wrote that those who commit such large acts of corruption have to be judged on the merits of the action itself.

"Regrettably, none of the two State Governments have replied to the allegations on merits. An argument is being given by them as to why they are being singled out and their political rivals are not being searched," he said.

He wrote the Revenue Departments are acting objectively on the basis of material available and taking action when they are satisfied that a case of search operation is made out.

"The fact that money is meant for the most vulnerable section of the society, namely, poor children or pregnant women belonging to the economically weaker sections are siphoned out, shows the mind-frame of those indulging in such an act. They do not even spare those who live in destitution. This is the hypocrisy of Indian politics. After inflicting such injustice they have the audacity to speak of Nyay," Jaitley's Facebook post said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's former Officer on Special Duty Praveen Kakkar had yesterday alleged that the income tax raids at his premises were politically motivated, and claimed that nothing objectionable was found against him in the two-day operation. The I-T department launched pre-dawn searches on Sunday at 50 locations in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh against people linked to Nath on charges of alleged tax evasion.

