‘Hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter slams Centre

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Jan 26: Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti's daughter on Sunday slammed the Centre from her mother's Twitter account for what she said was its double standard over India's Constitution.

"The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that's wilfully desecrated and violated Indian Constitution isn't lost on anyone. Meanwhile Kashmir witnesses another shutdown and suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed," Iltija Mufti tweeted.

2G back in Kashmir from today

Hours after low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir, authorities again snapped services on Saturday evening citing security reasons in view of Republic Day.

India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is Chief Guest | Oneindia

Mobile internet was restored earlier in the day after being suspended nearly six months ago in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, but the service could only be used to access 301 websites approved by the administration.