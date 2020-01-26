  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter slams Centre

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 26: Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti's daughter on Sunday slammed the Centre from her mother's Twitter account for what she said was its double standard over India's Constitution.

    ‘Hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter slams Centre

    "The hypocrisy of Republic Day celebrations by BJP led government that's wilfully desecrated and violated Indian Constitution isn't lost on anyone. Meanwhile Kashmir witnesses another shutdown and suspension of cellular services. Splendid integration indeed," Iltija Mufti tweeted.

    2G back in Kashmir from today

    Hours after low-speed mobile internet was restored in Kashmir, authorities again snapped services on Saturday evening citing security reasons in view of Republic Day.

      India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is Chief Guest | Oneindia

      Mobile internet was restored earlier in the day after being suspended nearly six months ago in the wake of the Centre's decision to revoke Article 370, but the service could only be used to access 301 websites approved by the administration.

      More REPUBLIC DAY News

      Read more about:

      republic day mehbooba mufti jammu and kashmir

      Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X