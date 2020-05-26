  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin combo may be potentially lethal for coronavirus: Study

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, which have been been proposed for treatment of COVID-19 patients, are a potentially lethal combination, and may have a serious impact on the cardiovascular system, according to a study.

    Hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin combo may be potentially lethal for coronavirus: Study

    The researchers, including those from Vanderbilt University and Stanford University in the US, carried out an observational, retrospective meta-analysis of a WHO database encompassing over 21 million adverse event case reports. The reports span across all medication classes from over 130 countries between November 14, 1967, and March 1, 2020 -- mainly before the COVID-19 pandemic.

    WHO pauses trial of hydroxychloroquine drug in Covid-19 patients, says experts need to review

    The study, published in the journal Circulation, compared cardiovascular adverse-drug-reactions (CV-ADRs) in patients who received hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, or the combination of both medications with all other cardiovascular medications in the database. Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, alone or in combination, have been proposed for treatment of COVID-19 patients, the researchers said.

    They explained that reports of potentially lethal acute cardiac proarrhythmogenic effects -- promoting irregular heart rhythms -- have been described mainly with azithromycin but also with hydroxychloroquine. Their combination yielded an even stronger signal, the scientists said. Hydroxychloroquine was also associated with potentially lethal heart failure when exposure was prolonged over several months, according to the researchers.

    From the more than 21 million case reports of adverse drug reactions, the researchers extracted case reports for hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, alone or in combination. They found that 76,822 adverse event reports were associated with hydroxychloroquine alone, and in 28.4 per cent of those cases (21,808), the drug was suspected to be associated with the adverse event.

    The study found that 89,692 adverse event reports were associated with azithromycin alone, and in 60.8 per cent of those cases (54,533), the medication was suspected to be associated with the adverse events. The researchers said 607 adverse event reports were associated with the combination of both medications.

    Lancet study finds no benefit for hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients

    Hydroxychloroquine was significantly associated with the development of conduction disorders, and heart failure, they said. On Monday, the World Health Organization also suspended testing hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue