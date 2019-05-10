Hyderabad youth Mohammed Nadeemuddin stabbed to death in London

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, May 10: A Hyderabad native was reportedly stabbed to death in London on Wednesday.

Mohd Nadeemuddin of Noor Khan Bazaar, who was working at a mall in Tesco supermarket, had been living in London for past 6 years. He was stabbed to death in Slough on Wednesday. His wife, a medicine graduate, joined him a month ago in London.

The murder came to light when the family of Nadeem called up the supermarket management when the victim did not reach home after completing his job hours on Wednesday.

The market manager in turn checked with the building security and found that Nadeem was murdered by a man in the car parking area in the cellar of the building, informed Faheem Qureshi, a family friend of Nadeem.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered and investigation is underway. The Family members have appealed to EAM Sushma Swaraj to help them go to London. Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesman Amjad Ullah Khan to help the bereaved family with quick visas.