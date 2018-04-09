Hyderabad: Woman argues with cops, pelt stones at media after friend held for drunk driving

A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident happened in Jubilee Hills area when the breathalyser test was being conducted on her friend by the traffic police.

#WATCH Hyderabad: A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Jubliee Hills area last night. pic.twitter.com/K1AthMih70 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

According to police, the driver had consumed alcohol above the permissible limits. The woman was also found to be intoxicated.

The video shows the intoxicated woman throwing stones at a man with a camera in his hand. She also chased away a cameraman of a local TV channel.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the driver. However, the officials let the woman go.

