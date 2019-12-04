  • search
    Hyderabad vet rape-murder: Trupti Desai stages protest at the KCR office, detained

      Hyderabad horror: The lessons we need to learn as a society | OneIndia News

      Hyderabad, Dec 04: Activist Trupti Desai was on Wednesday detained by the police in Hyderabad from near Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's residence.

      Trupti was in Hyderabad to meet the family of the woman veterinarian who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Shamshabad on the night of November 27.

      Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

      Expressing anguish over the Hyderabad rape-murder case, the activist asserted that the main problem is the mindset of the people.

      She also opposed Jaya Bachchan's lynch rapist remark and said being a responsible Member of Parliament, she should not have made such statements instead talked about introducing new laws.

      The charred body of the 25-year old woman, who worked as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar near here on November 28, a day after she went missing.

      Four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 on charges of raping and killing the woman and had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

      Hyderabad police arrests man for posting objectionable messages,images on Vet’s social media account

      The four, who faced violent protests while being taken to the prison, are now kept in solitary confinement in Cherlapally Prison here in high-security cells and put under heightened surveillance to ensure their safety.

      Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had on Sunday announced setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial and assured all help to her family.

      Nearly 15 lakh people nationwide sign petitions seeking justice for Hyderabad Vet

      As the gory incident in which the woman was burnt to death after being raped triggered outrage, public had staged protests and a section of them hurled stones at a police vehicle when the four were escorted to the prison from a police station on Friday.

