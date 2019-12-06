  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: What we know so far

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 6: All four accused in the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian last month were killed by police on Friday morning, triggering a chorus of praise for what many saw as speedy justice but also raising concerns over extra-judicial executions. Here is the timeline relating to the rape and murder case of the veterninarian in Hyderabad.

    Policemen stand guard the area where four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian were shot dead by police, at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district in Hyderabad
    Policemen stand guard the area where four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian were shot dead by police, at Shadnagar of Ranga Reddy district in Hyderabad

    November 27: Around 9.30 p.m, the 25-year old woman employed at a state-run hospital goes missing after she left for a clinic to Gachibowli at around 5.50 p.m from her home in Shamshabad area.

    November 28: At 3.10 a.m, vet's sister files a missing complaint with Shamshabad police, says some people had offered help to the victim whose two-wheeler had a punctured tyre.

      NEWS AT 3PM, DECEMBER 6th

      9 a.m.: Woman's charred body found by a local under a culvert on NH 44. Police inform the family who identify the body.

      November 29: Four accused--Mohammed alias Areef (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu alias Chenna (20)--, all belonging to Narayanapet district arrested by Cyberabad Police.

      November 30: Three policemen suspended for alleged delay in registering an FIR in the case, accused sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Protests break out in city, stones pelted at police vehicle carrying the accused. Accused lodged in solitary confinement in high- security cells in Cherlapally Central Prison.

      December 1: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announces setting up of a fast track court for expeditious trial and assures all help to her family.

      December 3: The Telangana government designates the court of First Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mahabubnagar as special court for speedy trial of the case.

      December 4: A court in Shadnagargrants seven days police custody of the four accused.

      More HYDERABAD News

      Read more about:

      accused encounter police hyderabad

      Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 15:38 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 6, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue