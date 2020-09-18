Hyderabad teen's artwork to enrich London restaurant

New Delhi, Sep 18: The paintings of a standard tenth schoolgirl, Syeda Ashna Turabi, from Hyderabad are set to adorn the walls of a restaurant in London.

The restaurant will serve Hyderabadi food, and for the same, six of the girl's paintings have been selected.

Syeda has been painting since her childhood and recently her father started posting her works on social media to showcase her talent.

"Art is my hobby. I use acrylic colours, coffee, and ink in my paintings. I also do pencil sketches. My father started posting my paintings on social media, and from there I got an order from London," said the teenager.

Syeda told ANI that the people who ordered her panting are about to open a restaurant in south London which will serve Hyderabadi food, and for the establishment, they are buying her artwork.

"They are starting a restaurant in south London which will serve Hyderabadi food. They selected six of my paintings, each of five to six feet," the teen said.

The teen artist's aim is bigger. "I am planning to do a series of paintings on various subjects. Through these series, I will try to explore Indian Culture and will conduct an exhibition of my artworks in the future."

Syeda's father Urooj Turabi told ANI that he is proud of his daughter's talent, and will encourage her to take it further.

"I am very happy that she has acquired this talent. Many people have been praising her for her artwork, and it makes me more proud. I will keep supporting her and wish that she will get international recognition for her work in future," said the proud father.