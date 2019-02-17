Hyderabad: Stampede-like situation at CMR shopping mall over sarees for Rs 10

Hyderabad, Feb 17: A stampede-like situation was seen at CMR shopping mall in Hyderabad's Siddipet after customers came in huge number to buy sarees priced at Rs 10 each.

Thousands of women rushed to the mall to get the sarees at the offer price which was arranged inside the cellar. Many people have been reported to be injured.

According to police, women and girls rushed to avail of the Rs 10 sarees, being offered by the CMR shopping mall and as word spread the number of customers began to swell creating a stampede.

A woman also reportedly alleged that she lost her 5 tolas of gold chain, Rs 6,000 cash and a debit card.

After the theft, the local police reached the CMR shopping mall and have launched an investigation into the matter.