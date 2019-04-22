'Hyderabad safe heaven for terrorists': BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad, Apr 22: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Secunderabad Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday stoked a controversy after he alleged that Hyderabad is a 'safe heaven for Islamic terrorist activities'. He blamed the KCR government for not taking action as it was 'aligned' with the Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

"Now, the recent investigations by reveal that the Islamic terrorist activities have increased in Hyderabad and a large number of youths are recruited from there," Dattatreya told reporters here.

Dattatreya's statement comes two days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at two locations in Hyderabad in connection with an Islamic State module case.

He demanded that the TRS government form a special cell for investigation into the alleged rise in terror activities following the search by the NIA at three places here in connection with a 2016 ISIS module case.

The BJP leader slammed the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for keeping silent over the matter stating that he only criticises the BJP government every now and then.

NIA conducts searches in Hyderabad in connection with ISIS module case

The NIA had on Saturday carried out searches at three places here and Wardha of Maharashtra as part of its investigations into the Abu Dhabi module case, and had picked up four suspects for questioning.

Also, the NIA had seized several digital devices and other documents from their houses.

The investigating agency has been probing into a case since 2016 which it is alleged that the members of ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) were involved in a 'conspiracy to identify, motivate, radicalise, recruit and train Indian Muslim youth on behalf of the proscribed outfit ISIS to carry out terror activities.

The BJP leader further demanded for postponement of the local body elections, stating that the Telangana government reduced reservation to backward classes (BCs) in Panchayat Raj institutions.

The TRS government is conducting the local body polls in a hurried manner, Dattatraya said and sought to know what is the necessity to conduct the local body elections when the general elections were on in the country and said the local body elections can be conducted later.

