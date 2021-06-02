Hyderabad residents marvel as rainbow-coloured halo seen around the sun
Hyderabad, June 02: People in Hyderabad witnessed a rare phenomenon on Wednesday as a rainbow circled the sun creating a halo around the star. Netizens were in awe having a glimpse of this rare sight and tried to capture this on their phones.
What is a sun halo?
The phenomenon popularly known as the 22 degree circular halo of the sun or occasionally the Moon (also called a moon ring or winter halo), occurs when the sun's or moon's rays get deflected/ refracted through the hexagonal ice crystals present in cirrus clouds.
These kind of cirrus clouds are generally formed when water vapour freezes into ice crystals at altitudes five to ten kilometres above the earth's surface.
It's a very common phenomenon in the cold countries. But in our countries it's occurrence is rare and cannot be predicted... The red and blue ring around the sun was seen for more than 30 minutes.
Take a look at some of the pics that are going viral on Twitter:
Sun Halo in Hyderabad. Nature at its best. 😍🌴🌝🌈#beautifulday #sun #nature #naturebeauty #sunhalo #HYD #hyderabad pic.twitter.com/jP8Lhhpk9I— Pranav Deshpande (@PranavD002) June 2, 2021
Lost the #sun after I got so many forwards about #halo today!!!!— पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 2, 2021
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EfX11dmnyZ
When Nature throws a surprise#Halo #sun #NaturePhotography #life #photography pic.twitter.com/931gUFfeCi— AMIT PANDE (@aaja_amit) June 2, 2021
#Sun now in #Hyderabad— Mohammed Hussain (@writetohussain) June 2, 2021
Full circle 🌈 was spotted the #sky on #Wednesday after heavy #rains in few parts of #Hyderabad Full circle 🌈 phenomena is popular ly known as glory phenomenon or 22-degree halo because ring has radiusof 22-degress around ☀️ or 🌙 @TheHansIndiaWeb pic.twitter.com/oTvWHbVVKk