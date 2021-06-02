'Mad rush' of COVID-19 patients to Hyderabad leading to 'discrepancy' in numbers, says Telangana Minister

Sputnik V vaccine priced at Rs 995 for imported dose, first shot administered by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad

Hyderabad residents marvel as rainbow-coloured halo seen around the sun

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, June 02: People in Hyderabad witnessed a rare phenomenon on Wednesday as a rainbow circled the sun creating a halo around the star. Netizens were in awe having a glimpse of this rare sight and tried to capture this on their phones.

What is a sun halo?

The phenomenon popularly known as the 22 degree circular halo of the sun or occasionally the Moon (also called a moon ring or winter halo), occurs when the sun's or moon's rays get deflected/ refracted through the hexagonal ice crystals present in cirrus clouds.

These kind of cirrus clouds are generally formed when water vapour freezes into ice crystals at altitudes five to ten kilometres above the earth's surface.

It's a very common phenomenon in the cold countries. But in our countries it's occurrence is rare and cannot be predicted... The red and blue ring around the sun was seen for more than 30 minutes.

Take a look at some of the pics that are going viral on Twitter:

Lost the #sun after I got so many forwards about #halo today!!!!



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EfX11dmnyZ — पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) June 2, 2021

#Sun now in #Hyderabad

Full circle 🌈 was spotted the #sky on #Wednesday after heavy #rains in few parts of #Hyderabad Full circle 🌈 phenomena is popular ly known as glory phenomenon or 22-degree halo because ring has radiusof 22-degress around ☀️ or 🌙 @TheHansIndiaWeb pic.twitter.com/oTvWHbVVKk — Mohammed Hussain (@writetohussain) June 2, 2021

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 14:19 [IST]