    Hyderabad records 2nd lowest temperature for November in a decade

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 11: Hyderabad has recorded its second-lowest temperature in a decade for the month of November, as the city's minimum temperature dropped to 12.8°C, which is 5.8°C below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department.

    Representational Image

    In the last 10 years, Hyderabad had recorded lower temperatures than this (12.4°C) on November 18, 2012, and November 11, 2016.

    The IMD has forecast that the minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at isolated places across the State in the coming two days.

    Most other parts of Telangana too recorded 5 to 6 degree Celsius below normal minimum temperature.

    Parts of southern Telangana recorded minimum temperatures between 7 to 15 degree Celsius.

    Bhadrachalam recorded 4.6 degree Celsius, 6.3 degree Celsius below normal.

    Hanmakonda recorded 14 degree Celsius, 6.6 degree Celsius below normal. Ramagundam recorded 14.1 degree Celsius, which is 4.9 degree Celsius below normal.

    The drop in temperatures is because of the northwesterly winds flowing into the State.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 12:38 [IST]
    X