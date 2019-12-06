  • search
    Hyderabad rape and murder: Watch how Female students rejoice after four accused were killed

    New Delhi, Dec 06: The four accused arrested in connection with the rape-and-murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian near here last month were killed in an alleged encounter with the police Friday morning, police said. "The four accused were killed in an encounter with the police," Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

    After the news of all four accused in Hyderabad rape-muder case killed in an police encounter broke on Friday morning, female students could be seen cheering in a bus.

    The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days' judicial custody. They were taken to the crime scene Friday morning by the police as part of the investigation, a source said.

    Hyderabad rape and murder: Accused tried to snatch weapon before encounter, sources

    "They fired upon the police team and we retaliated in self-defence. Two of our men are also injured in the incident," the source told PTI. The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government has ordered setting up of a fast track court to expedite the trial.

    hyderabad encounter

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 10:17 [IST]
