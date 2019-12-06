Hyderabad rape and murder: Accused tried to snatch weapon before encounter, sources

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Dec 06: The accused in the gruesome rape and murder case of the Hyderabad vet had tried to snatch the weapon of the police when they killed in a pre-dawn encounter.

The four accused were killed in an encounter at 3.30 am today. Police sources tell OneIndia that they were taken to the spot to reconstruct the crime scene. They tried to escape from the crime scene when they were killed in an encounter. The encounter took place at Chatan Palli near Shadnagar.

The source said that the police had to open fire as they tried to escape. The official further added that the accused had tried to snatch the weapon of the police.

They were even taken to hospital where they succumbed to injuries.

The accused were Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20. All of them were lodged in the high security Cherlapally prison. The reconstruction of a crime scene is a normal process as mandated in the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The lady was on her way after a medical check up at Gachibowli. She was abducted, raped and killed.