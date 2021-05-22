YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hyderabad Police stops Swiggy, Zomato delivery boys for 'flouting' lockdown rules

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, May 22: In a recent development, food delivery via Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats and Dunzo among others, were allegedly stopped in many parts of Hyderabad after the police started a random crackdown on Saturday. It is reportedly said that the police seized vehicles of the delivery boys saying they cannot be considered essential services.

    swiggy

    The police clamp down began even as Telangana government guidelines on lockdown allowed online food delivery from 10 AM. Delivery agents of various online platforms were hauled by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police and many of their vehicles have been seized since 9 AM today morning.

    COVID-19 surge: Tamil Nadu imposes total lockdown with no relaxations for a weekCOVID-19 surge: Tamil Nadu imposes total lockdown with no relaxations for a week

    Some delivery boys said that the police will return the vehicles after 5 PM.

    Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly reacted to the matter asserting that the state government order on Telangana lockdown clearly stated that food delivery was permitted.

    "...if the govt has decided to not allow food delivery, then please amend the GO. Till such an amendment is made, food delivery personnel should not be stopped," he tweeted.

    More SWIGGY News  

    Read more about:

    swiggy zomato lockdown

    Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X