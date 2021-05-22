Swiggy begins home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi, in talks with other states

Hyderabad Police stops Swiggy, Zomato delivery boys for 'flouting' lockdown rules

Hyderabad, May 22: In a recent development, food delivery via Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats and Dunzo among others, were allegedly stopped in many parts of Hyderabad after the police started a random crackdown on Saturday. It is reportedly said that the police seized vehicles of the delivery boys saying they cannot be considered essential services.

The police clamp down began even as Telangana government guidelines on lockdown allowed online food delivery from 10 AM. Delivery agents of various online platforms were hauled by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police and many of their vehicles have been seized since 9 AM today morning.

Some delivery boys said that the police will return the vehicles after 5 PM.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly reacted to the matter asserting that the state government order on Telangana lockdown clearly stated that food delivery was permitted.

"...if the govt has decided to not allow food delivery, then please amend the GO. Till such an amendment is made, food delivery personnel should not be stopped," he tweeted.

Story first published: Saturday, May 22, 2021, 17:38 [IST]