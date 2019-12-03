Hyderabad police arrests man for posting objectionable messages,images on Vet’s social media account

Hyderabad, Dec 03: Hyderabad police on Tuesday nabbed a man in the charges of uploading objectionable messages and photos on social media of the Hyderabad gang rape victim.

Jt CP, CCS, Hyderabad, Avinash Mohanthi told to ANI that to a suo-moto case registered by Cyber crime police wherein some unknown persons uploaded images and posted objectionable messages on social media of the veterinary doctor who was victim of sexual violence and murder.

Earlier, four accused Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakesavulu who worked as truck drivers and cleaner are in police remand and in their state to the investigating officials they have confessed the entire incident how they committed the heinous crime.

On November 27, the 26-year-old veterinarian of Hyderabad was gang raped and brutally killed. Her charred body was discovered on the next day under an under-construction flyover. The gruesome incident has yet again raised question at the safety of women in India. A nationwide protest has been started across the nation demanding stringent punishment for the culprits and delivering justice to the women who are victims of heinous crime like this.