Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Jan 26: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested in Hyderabad ahead of a planned protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on Sunday.

On the occasion of Republic Day, the Students' Union had organized a protest program against the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

It is said that Prior Police permission was not taken by organisers for the meeting.

His arrest comes barely 10 days after his release on bail by a Delhi court.