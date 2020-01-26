  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hyderabad Police arrests Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 26: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested in Hyderabad ahead of a planned protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on Sunday.

    Chandrashekhar Azad
    Chandrashekhar Azad

    On the occasion of Republic Day, the Students' Union had organized a protest program against the amended Citizenship Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    It is said that Prior Police permission was not taken by organisers for the meeting.

    His arrest comes barely 10 days after his release on bail by a Delhi court.

    More BHIM ARMY News

    Read more about:

    bhim army citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X