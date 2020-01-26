  • search
    Hyderabad Police detains Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad

    Hyderabad, Jan 26: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was detained in Hyderabad ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC

    Chandrashekhar Azad
    On the occasion of Republic Day, the Bhim Army chief was in Hyderabad to address a gathering on Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

    It is said that Prior Police permission was not taken by organisers for the meeting.

    Azad's detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

    Azad was released on 16 January after spending a month in jail over his protest against the citizenship law at Delhi's Jama Masjid.

    The Bhim Army had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the CAA on 20 December following which he was sent to judicial custody on 21 December.

