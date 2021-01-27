Hyderabad: Police arrest serial killer

How Sanjay drove the ‘Bandi’ for BJP in the GHMC polls

Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Jan 27: A 45-year-old man, who was allegedly involved in 18 cases of murder of women, besides other offences, was arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

With his arrest, two recent cases of murder of women have been detected.

The man, a stone cutter, was apprehended by the sleuths of city police Task Force and the police of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

Earlier, he was arrested in 21 cases, including 16 cases of murder for gain, four property offences and one case of escaping from police custody.

He got married at the age of 21, but his wife eloped with another man within a short period and he bore a grudge against women since then, police said.

He started his criminal activity in 2003, targeting single women by offering them money for sexual favours.

He would kill his victims after consuming liquor or toddy with them and then flee after stealing their valuables, police added.