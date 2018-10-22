Hyderabad: Now, all international flights to depart from new terminal

Hyderabad, Oct 22: Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International airport is shifting its international flights to a new interim International Departure Terminal from tomorrow.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) has announced that all international flights will operate from the new terminal with effect from 10:30 am on October 23.

The statement further said that passengers who are booked on Air India International flights namely- AI 127, AI 952, AI 978, AI 988, AI 966 and AI 051 and those who are travelling to domestic destinations are also advised to report at the interim international terminal as per their scheduled departure times.

The Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT), which has been built to facilitate the expansion of the airport, is located adjacent to the Haj Terminal.

The terminal has been provided with a host of new technologies including the country's first ever remote hand baggage screening facility, which when coupled with the new ATRS hand baggage screening, it can serve up to double the passenger at security checkpoints.

A dedicated free shuttle service has been arranged between the existing terminal and IIDT for the convenience of passengers. This shuttle service will be available at the Arrivals Ramp and will operate at regular intervals.