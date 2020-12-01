Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away

GHMC polls: Why Hyderabad’s Bhagyalakshmi temple has become centre of BJP's campaign

Hyderabad, Dec 01: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, who was unwell for sometime and undergoing treatment in a private city hospital passed away in the early hours of Tuesday in Hyderabad. He was 64.

The ruling TRS MLA Narsimhaiah, a native of Palem village of Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district, leaves behind one son and two daughters.

The two-time CPM MLA was associated with CPI(M) from his student days and joined the TRS in 2013 and won from Nagarjuna Sagar constituency in 2018.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, he defeated senior Congress leader Kundur Jana Reddy by 7771 votes. He had also worked as Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Nakrekal for two terms.

He was floor leader of CPI (M) in the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh and was known for his articulation of people's issues.

Expressing shock over the sudden demise of Narasimhaiah, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the departed MLA would be remembered as a leader who worked for people throughout his life.

Narasimhaiah's death would be a loss to TRS and the people of his constituency, he was quoted as saying in an official release.

Several state ministers and other TRS leaders, state Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CPI leader K Narayana also condoled the death of Narasimhaiah.