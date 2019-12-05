  • search
    Hyderabad metro to allow women to carry pepper spray for self-defence post vet's rape, murder

    Hyderabad, Dec 05: In the wake of the horrific Hyderabad gang-rape and murder, the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) authorities on Wednesday directed that women passengers will henceforth be allowed to carry pepper spray with them for self-defence.

    In a statement, HMR managing director N V S Reddy said that instructions have been issued to security personnel to allow women passengers to carry pepper spray with them.

    Representational Image

    "Queries have been raised regarding allowing female passengers to carry pepper spray in Hyderabad Metro trains for self-defence, as is in the case of Bengaluru's Namma Metro. Instructions have been issued to security personnel to let in women carrying pepper spray."

    Hyderabad gang rape and murder case: Fast-track court to be set up in Mahabubnagar

    In the latest development, a fast-track court was set up in the Telangana capital's Mahabubnagar district to ensure speedy trial in the case. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had on Sunday given orders to set up a fast-track court.

    On November 27, a 26-year-old doctor was sexually assaulted and murdered by four men after her scooter broke down in Shamshabad, on the outskirts of the city, triggering nationwide outrage.

    Hyderabad vet rape-murder: Trupti Desai stages protest at the KCR office, detained

    Many state governments, including Punjab, have come up with helpline numbers to ensure a safe return to home of women who are stuck outside at odd hours.

