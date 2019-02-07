  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hyderabad mayor sets example by paying fine for wrong parking of vehicle

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Feb 7: India's politicians are not known to be too law-friendly. Leaders and their associates are seen time and again flouting the rules thinking they are quite above the rules to abide by them.

    Hyderabad mayor sets example by paying fine for wrong parking of vehicle

    However, the mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan, recently set up an example that will do the tainted image of the country's politicians some good. And he has won the hearts of the common man as well.

    Also Read | Hyderabad: Man murders friend with butcher's knife as onlookers shoot video

    It so happened that a citizen recently pointed out to Rammohan, a politician from Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that his car was parked in a no-parking zone in Cyberabad area. The photo of the city's first citizen was also posted on social media on January 31.

    Soon after the news spread, Hyderabad's traffic police sent an e-challan to Rammohan and the mayor, instead of challenging the law, thanked the person who pointed out that his vehicle was parked at a wrong place.

    The mayor also appreciated the state police for treating him the same way as any other citizen. He also posted a screenshot of the e-challen of the fine he paid. He also clarified that the vehicle was parked wrongly by his driver, though not intentionally.

    However, Rammohan's deputy Baba Fasiuddin had an escape last month after he was found travelling in a car without a number plate. The Hyderabad traffic police fell short of expectations on that occasion as they failed to notify Fasiuddin despite a photograph of his car was posted on the social media.

    Also Read | IAF's trainee aircraft crashes in Telangana, pilot injured

    Here are some reactions to Rammohan's action from the Twitterati:

     

    More hyderabad NewsView All

    Read more about:

    hyderabad mayor traffic social media

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue