Hyderabad mayor sets example by paying fine for wrong parking of vehicle

Hyderabad, Feb 7: India's politicians are not known to be too law-friendly. Leaders and their associates are seen time and again flouting the rules thinking they are quite above the rules to abide by them.

However, the mayor of Hyderabad, Bonthu Rammohan, recently set up an example that will do the tainted image of the country's politicians some good. And he has won the hearts of the common man as well.

It so happened that a citizen recently pointed out to Rammohan, a politician from Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) that his car was parked in a no-parking zone in Cyberabad area. The photo of the city's first citizen was also posted on social media on January 31.

Soon after the news spread, Hyderabad's traffic police sent an e-challan to Rammohan and the mayor, instead of challenging the law, thanked the person who pointed out that his vehicle was parked at a wrong place.

The mayor also appreciated the state police for treating him the same way as any other citizen. He also posted a screenshot of the e-challen of the fine he paid. He also clarified that the vehicle was parked wrongly by his driver, though not intentionally.

I appreciate the citizen who bought the traffic offence of my car to the notice of TS police. I have cleared the challan. Request you all to take this as an example not to keep quite at offence that comes to your notice and at the same time follow the rules. pic.twitter.com/3x9njD4p6B — BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) February 2, 2019

It was not an intentional offence by my driver, It happened when we were on our duty responding to the problems in the https://t.co/GC1m7S8xzP isnt a excuse though... Rules are for everyone and we all should abide by them.

PS:Not punishing my driver for this offence.😊👍 — BonthuRammohan,Mayor (@bonthurammohan) February 2, 2019

However, Rammohan's deputy Baba Fasiuddin had an escape last month after he was found travelling in a car without a number plate. The Hyderabad traffic police fell short of expectations on that occasion as they failed to notify Fasiuddin despite a photograph of his car was posted on the social media.

Here are some reactions to Rammohan's action from the Twitterati:

