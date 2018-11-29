  • search

Hyderabad: Man murders friend with butcher’s knife as onlookers shoot video

By
    Hyderabad, Nov 29: In yet another shocking incident, a Hyderabad man hacked his friend to death in a fit of rage in Nayapul, a busy area close to the historic Charminar, in the old city of Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

    Representational Image

    The video of the entire incident hasshot by a few onlookers has now gone viral on various social media. The video shows Abdul Khaja, an autorickshaw driver from Chanchalguda area, attacking Shakeer Qureshi with a butcher's knife repeatedly on his head, shoulders and neck.

    Also Read | Stabbed multiple times by a dozen men: 23-year-old brutally killed in Delhi

    As 30-year-old Qureshi fell on the ground, Khaja sat beside him, held him tightly and butchered him with the knife repeatedly. After committing the crime, he stood up and shouted that Qureshi had threatened him with a knife and hurled abuses at him.

    The video, also shows a couple of police constables present at the scene could not stop the attack. A traffic policeman, however, attempted to stop Khaja by hitting him on his back but could not stop him.

    This is second such murder in the city after a man was hacked to death by his rivals in front of hundreds of people and policemen on September 26 at Attapur on Mehdipatnam-airport road. The man was killed because of a murder he allegedly committed in the past.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
